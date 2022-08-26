Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust Boosted by Capital One Financial (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

OFC opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.02%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

