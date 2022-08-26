Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT Raised to $72.00 at Robert W. Baird

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.43.

Malibu Boats Trading Down 1.2 %

Malibu Boats stock opened at $66.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.59. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $353.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter E. Murphy acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

