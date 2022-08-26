Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT Raised to $72.00 at Robert W. Baird

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.43.
Malibu Boats Trading Down 1.2 %
Malibu Boats stock opened at $66.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.59. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $80.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Malibu Boats
In related news, Director Peter E. Murphy acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.