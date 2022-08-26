Credit Suisse Group Lowers Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $215.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WDAY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.72.

WDAY opened at $162.36 on Friday. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,353.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.14.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $271,717.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $271,717.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,454 shares in the company, valued at $11,003,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

