Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Barclays

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.98% from the stock’s current price.

VSCO has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $70.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

