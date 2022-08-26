Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $142.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $134.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.72.

Workday Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $162.36 on Friday. Workday has a 12 month low of $134.10 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,353.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $47,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,525,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $47,167.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,525,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414 in the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Workday by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 115,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,499,000 after purchasing an additional 33,158 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

