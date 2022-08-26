GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.70.

GDS Stock Performance

Shares of GDS stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.83. GDS has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GDS

GDS Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in GDS by 13.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,130,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,111,000 after buying an additional 953,820 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,773,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,104,000 after acquiring an additional 200,101 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GDS by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,914 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in GDS by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,323,000 after purchasing an additional 41,643 shares during the period. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth about $77,988,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

