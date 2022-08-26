Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Hays Stock Performance

Hays stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. Hays has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $18.05.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

