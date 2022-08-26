Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Hays Stock Performance
Hays stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. Hays has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $18.05.
Hays Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hays (HAYPY)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.