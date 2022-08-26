4,891 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,891 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 328,686 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 93.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.1% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 238,357 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $21,373,000 after purchasing an additional 43,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,011,274 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $449,361,000 after purchasing an additional 34,673 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $67.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.40. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $63.26 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

