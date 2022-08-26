Jennison Associates LLC Has $528,000 Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,427 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,111,000 after purchasing an additional 79,417 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,396,000 after purchasing an additional 72,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,453,000 after purchasing an additional 59,978 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $256.42 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.42.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

