Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867,249 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 512.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,369,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,953,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRIX stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $37.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 399.14% and a negative return on equity of 47.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NRIX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nurix Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

