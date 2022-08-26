Jennison Associates LLC Has $627,000 Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Dover by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 20,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dover by 1.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Dover by 2.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 929,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,863,000 after purchasing an additional 23,282 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in Dover by 51.3% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Dover by 3.1% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $134.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.59. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $116.66 and a 12 month high of $184.04.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.