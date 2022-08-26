5,492 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,492 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,292,021,000 after acquiring an additional 183,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,385,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,671,813,000 after acquiring an additional 62,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,248,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.62.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Up 3.5 %

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMAT opened at $105.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

