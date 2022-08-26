Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 1,451 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 82.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $2,710,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $369,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $272,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM stock opened at $85.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.61. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.03 and a 12 month high of $357.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.66 and its 200 day moving average is $109.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $683,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,294 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.58.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.