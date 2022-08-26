Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 1,451 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 82.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $2,710,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $369,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $272,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zoom Video Communications Price Performance
ZM stock opened at $85.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.61. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.03 and a 12 month high of $357.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.66 and its 200 day moving average is $109.99.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $683,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,294 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.58.
Zoom Video Communications Company Profile
Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zoom Video Communications (ZM)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.