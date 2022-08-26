Jennison Associates LLC Invests $761,000 in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 23.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 15.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 50,194 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $107.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.58 and a 12 month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

