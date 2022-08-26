Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth $2,051,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bill.com by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,957,000 after acquiring an additional 258,945 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $177.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 2.26.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BILL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.43.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,094,002.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $68,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $2,460,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at $34,450,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,094,002.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,271.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,306 shares of company stock worth $11,948,312. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

