Jennison Associates LLC Buys Shares of 15,505 Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,505 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE MTDR opened at $62.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.71. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $67.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 3.70.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.31. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The business had revenue of $943.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Matador Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

