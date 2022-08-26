Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,699 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FirstService by 372.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in FirstService by 60,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstService alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

FirstService Stock Performance

FirstService Company Profile

NASDAQ FSV opened at $133.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.00. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of $112.64 and a twelve month high of $202.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.71 and a 200 day moving average of $132.00.

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.