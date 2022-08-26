Jennison Associates LLC Has $783,000 Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NXST opened at $194.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.69 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.21 and its 200-day moving average is $176.91.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 18.79%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total value of $859,754.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,036.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,191 shares of company stock worth $2,404,881 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.