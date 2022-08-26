Jennison Associates LLC Acquires New Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $363.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $338.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.89.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total transaction of $5,647,202.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,223,171.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total transaction of $5,647,202.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,223,171.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,645 shares of company stock worth $23,176,478 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.73.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.