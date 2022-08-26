Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $801,000 Investment in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,518,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,897,000 after purchasing an additional 379,474 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.7% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,322,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,862,000 after buying an additional 39,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,118,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,151,000 after buying an additional 1,097,741 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,267,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,808,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,234,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,984,000 after buying an additional 11,316 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance

ALEX opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.66. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently 222.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alexander & Baldwin to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Featured Stories

