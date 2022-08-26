ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Shares Up 10.8%

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) shot up 10.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.40. 18,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,153,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.
Several research firms have weighed in on GWH. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on ESS Tech from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ESS Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49.
ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.
