Insider Buying: CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) CEO Purchases $52,350.00 in Stock

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) CEO Michael A. Reisner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,546.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CION opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $617.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92. CION Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,358,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,865,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,190,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 407,899 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $4,622,000. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised CION Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

