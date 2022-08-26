Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc (LON:TEEC) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.38

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc (LON:TEECGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TEEC stock opened at GBX 89 ($1.08) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 89.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 90.24. Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure has a one year low of GBX 83.07 ($1.00) and a one year high of GBX 107.48 ($1.30). The stock has a market cap of £89.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,785.00.

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc invests in energy efficiency projects. It focuses on investments in four sectors: low carbon heat distribution, social housing retrofit, industrial energy efficiency, and distributed generation. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

