Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.73

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 1.725 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50.

Lam Research has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Lam Research has a payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lam Research to earn $35.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $478.19 on Friday. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $457.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.16. The stock has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,876,000 after purchasing an additional 40,208 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Lam Research by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 187,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,718,000 after acquiring an additional 22,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 152,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.32.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

