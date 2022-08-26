Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Declares $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

Edison International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Edison International has a payout ratio of 57.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Edison International to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $73.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edison International from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 137,840 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Edison International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after buying an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Edison International by 30.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Recommended Stories

