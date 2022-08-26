MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Announces $0.15 — Dividend

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.152 per share on Friday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of MNSO opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of -1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.32. MINISO Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $369.29 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MINISO Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNSO shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on MINISO Group from $12.20 to $11.90 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,812,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after acquiring an additional 231,933 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in MINISO Group by 1,552.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 204,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 192,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MINISO Group by 168.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 54.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 291,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 102,943 shares during the period. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

