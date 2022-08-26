Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $60.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DELL. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.56. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $61.54.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.52. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,915.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 516,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,015,000 after acquiring an additional 490,936 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 49,373 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Dell Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after acquiring an additional 59,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.