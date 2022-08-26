FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Declares $0.17 Monthly Dividend

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.
FAT Brands Price Performance
FAT Brands stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. FAT Brands has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $24.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79.
FAT Brands Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FAT Brands (FATBP)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.