AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $12.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
