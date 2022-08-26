AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AECOM to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $77.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.78 and a 200 day moving average of $71.22.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

