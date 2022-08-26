Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.56.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Dell Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

