2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 138.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 2U from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Macquarie lowered 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barrington Research cut their target price on 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on 2U from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get 2U alerts:

2U Trading Up 4.2 %

TWOU opened at $7.95 on Friday. 2U has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2U

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $241.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 2U will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 47,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in 2U by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in 2U by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 802,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after purchasing an additional 82,042 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in 2U by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the period.

2U Company Profile

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.