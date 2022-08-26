ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.49–$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $206.00 million-$212.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.73 million. ForgeRock also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.17–$0.13 EPS.

FORG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ForgeRock from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ForgeRock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.89.

Shares of NYSE:FORG opened at $18.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average is $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.56. ForgeRock has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.18 million. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 35.37%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ForgeRock by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

