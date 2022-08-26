Critical Analysis: Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) vs. Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) and Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.3% of Electronic Arts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Mimecast shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Electronic Arts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Mimecast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Electronic Arts and Mimecast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Arts 12.43% 17.86% 10.18% Mimecast 8.21% 11.53% 5.08%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Arts $6.99 billion 5.08 $789.00 million $3.16 40.38 Mimecast $501.40 million 10.67 $29.75 million $0.70 114.17

This table compares Electronic Arts and Mimecast’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than Mimecast. Electronic Arts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mimecast, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Electronic Arts has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mimecast has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Electronic Arts and Mimecast, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Arts 0 4 15 0 2.79 Mimecast 0 12 3 0 2.20

Electronic Arts currently has a consensus price target of $153.91, suggesting a potential upside of 20.61%. Mimecast has a consensus price target of $78.23, suggesting a potential downside of 2.11%. Given Electronic Arts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Electronic Arts is more favorable than Mimecast.

Summary

Electronic Arts beats Mimecast on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands. The company licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. Electronic Arts Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services. It also provides Cyber Resilience Extensions, such as Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that unifies email data to support e-discovery, forensic analysis, and compliance initiatives; Mimecast Business Continuity and Sync & Recover, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Web Security service that protects against malicious web activity initiated by user action or malware and blocks access to inappropriate websites based on acceptable use policies. In addition, the company's Cyber Resilience Extensions also comprise Mimecast Secure Messaging, a secure and private channel to share sensitive information; Mimecast Health Care Pack, which prevents breaches and protects against data exfiltration transmissions; and Mimecast Large File Send that enables employees to create security and compliance risks when they turn to file sharing services. Further, it offers Threat Intelligence Dashboard, which displays cyber threat data specific to an organization by identifying users who pose the greatest cyber risk; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users, as well as engages in data center operations. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

