Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 350 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $65.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.56. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $82.79. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OLLI shares. Bank of America upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

