Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNFI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.57.

United Natural Foods Trading Up 2.8 %

UNFI opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.78. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.92.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.