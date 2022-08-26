Head to Head Survey: InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF) & MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) and InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MarketAxess and InterPrivate III Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketAxess 34.77% 23.55% 15.12% InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A -278.07% -0.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MarketAxess and InterPrivate III Financial Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketAxess 1 8 0 0 1.89 InterPrivate III Financial Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MarketAxess presently has a consensus price target of $308.22, suggesting a potential upside of 20.40%. Given MarketAxess’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MarketAxess is more favorable than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

96.5% of MarketAxess shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of MarketAxess shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

MarketAxess has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterPrivate III Financial Partners has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MarketAxess and InterPrivate III Financial Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarketAxess $698.95 million 13.79 $257.89 million $6.38 40.12 InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A N/A -$1.11 million N/A N/A

MarketAxess has higher revenue and earnings than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Summary

MarketAxess beats InterPrivate III Financial Partners on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities. The company, through its Open Trading protocols, executes bond trades between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all anonymous trading environment for corporate bonds. It also offers trading-related products and services, including composite+ pricing and other market data products to assist clients with trading decisions; auto-execution and other execution services for clients requiring specialized workflow solutions; connectivity solutions that facilitate straight-through processing; and technology services to optimize trading environments. In addition, the company provides various pre-and post-trade services, such as trade matching, trade publication, regulatory transaction reporting, and market and reference data across a range of fixed-income and other products. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About InterPrivate III Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the businesses in the financial services industry. The company was formerly known as InterPrivate II Financial Holdings Corp. and changed its name to InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. in January 6, 2021. InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.