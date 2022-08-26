Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) vs. Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Critical Analysis

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) and Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Exela Technologies and Emerald’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies -19.65% N/A -21.68% Emerald 1.95% -40.22% 4.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Exela Technologies and Emerald, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Emerald 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Exela Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2,117.39%. Given Exela Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than Emerald.

7.8% of Exela Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Emerald shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Exela Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Emerald shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exela Technologies and Emerald’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies $1.17 billion 0.06 -$142.39 million ($16.42) -0.07 Emerald $145.50 million 1.96 -$78.10 million ($0.57) -7.25

Emerald has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exela Technologies. Emerald is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exela Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Emerald beats Exela Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exela Technologies

(Get Rating)

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

About Emerald

(Get Rating)

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety and security. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications. In addition, the company operates Elastic Suite platform that streamlines the wholesale buying process for brands and retail buyers; and Flex platform. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

