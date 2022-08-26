Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 204,740.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 14.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 950,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,746,000 after purchasing an additional 119,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,910,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,737,000 after purchasing an additional 101,797 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HRB shares. StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

H&R Block Price Performance

In other H&R Block news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,039.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,821.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,989. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H&R Block stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average is $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

H&R Block announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.