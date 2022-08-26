Comparing Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) and BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) and Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSig Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Electromed 0 0 1 0 3.00

Electromed has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.04%. Given Electromed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Electromed is more favorable than BioSig Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSig Technologies -22,438.64% -253.64% -202.75% Electromed 5.53% 6.87% 6.00%

Risk and Volatility

BioSig Technologies has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electromed has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSig Technologies $440,000.00 117.13 -$31.92 million N/A N/A Electromed $41.66 million 2.08 $2.36 million $0.26 39.04

Electromed has higher revenue and earnings than BioSig Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.3% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of Electromed shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Electromed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Electromed beats BioSig Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time. It also focuses on enhancing intracardiac signal acquisition and diagnostic information for the procedures of atrial fibrillation, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures. The company has a research agreement with University of Minnesota to develop novel therapies to treat sympathetic nervous system diseases; and a strategic collaboration with the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research to develop an AI-and machine learning software solution for PURE EP systems. BioSig Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products primarily to home health care market for patients with bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

