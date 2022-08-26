The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.89

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.89 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$86.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$83.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$92.77. The firm has a market cap of C$155.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$77.27 and a 52 week high of C$109.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.88 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$11.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300004 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CSFB set a C$102.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$100.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

