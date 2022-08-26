Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

Big Lots has a payout ratio of 65.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Big Lots to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

NYSE:BIG opened at $23.36 on Friday. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.97.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.28). Big Lots had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Big Lots will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after purchasing an additional 126,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Big Lots by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,211,000 after buying an additional 34,303 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,011,000 after buying an additional 147,644 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 560,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after buying an additional 66,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 34.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 81,610 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Big Lots to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

