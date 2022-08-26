CRH plc Plans Dividend of $0.24 (LON:CRH)

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CRH Stock Up 0.4 %

CRH stock opened at GBX 3,249.85 ($39.27) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £24.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,172.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,012.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,153.94. CRH has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,736.50 ($33.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,024 ($48.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,425 ($53.47) price target on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 19th.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

