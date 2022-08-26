VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:VSL)

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSLGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments stock opened at GBX 80.09 ($0.97) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a current ratio of 26.89 and a quick ratio of 26.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 80.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 86.17. VPC Specialty Lending Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 74 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 98.20 ($1.19). The stock has a market capitalization of £222.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.92.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

