Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Announces $0.11 Dividend

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share on Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Harbour Energy Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of LON HBR opened at GBX 493.87 ($5.97) on Friday. Harbour Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 298.50 ($3.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 538.60 ($6.51). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 357.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 407.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,736.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Insider Activity at Harbour Energy

In other news, insider Blair Thomas sold 1,594,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.22), for a total transaction of £5,565,694.95 ($6,725,102.65). In related news, insider Blair Thomas sold 1,594,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.22), for a total value of £5,565,694.95 ($6,725,102.65). Also, insider Andy Hopwood purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 358 ($4.33) per share, with a total value of £35,800 ($43,257.61).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Several analysts have commented on HBR shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

