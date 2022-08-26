Hays plc (LON:HAS) Plans Dividend of GBX 9.24

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.24 ($0.11) per share on Friday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.95. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hays Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of HAS opened at GBX 114.10 ($1.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Hays has a 1-year low of GBX 105.20 ($1.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 177.20 ($2.14). The stock has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,667.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 120.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 123.44.

Get Hays alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Hays from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.30) price target on shares of Hays in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.