Crown (CRW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $535,376.26

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, Crown has traded 74.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $535,376.26 and approximately $771.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,405.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.68 or 0.00591782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00254985 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00018441 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 30,353,364 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Crown

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. "

