Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 44.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 812.4% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.73.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $50.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.87. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $45.09 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

