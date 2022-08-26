Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 179.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCOW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 86,990 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS GCOW opened at $30.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.60.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.