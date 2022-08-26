GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 4,496 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Noah were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Noah by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Noah by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Noah during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Noah by 457.8% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Noah by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.94.

Noah Price Performance

Noah Profile

NOAH stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

